Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $561,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. TD Cowen assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $113.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.89%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $594,173.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,510.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,458 shares of company stock worth $2,514,192. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

