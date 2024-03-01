Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $798,000 Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 72.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKL. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,412.50.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at $63,718,474.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,493.37 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,186.56 and a 12 month high of $1,560.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,440.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,445.45. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.95 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

