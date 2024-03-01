Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $800,000 Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Price Performance

NYSE:ING opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. The company has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $15.22.

About ING Groep

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). ING Groep had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.