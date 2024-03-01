ACCO Brands Co. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (NYSE:ACCO)

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of ACCO Brands in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for ACCO Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. ACCO Brands’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.76 million, a P/E ratio of -23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ACCO Brands by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

(Get Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.