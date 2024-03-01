Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 649,400 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the January 31st total of 358,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Adbri stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Adbri has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68.

Adbri Limited manufactures and distributes construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments: Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Masonry. It provides cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; various concrete bricks, besser blocks, pavers, and retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising agricultural lime products, stockfield minerals and fillers for glass manufacturing, and quick and hydrated lime for industrial processing and water treatment applications.

