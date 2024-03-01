Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Position Cut by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 89.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70,532 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WMS. StockNews.com raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

WMS opened at $163.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.02. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $166.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.90%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.