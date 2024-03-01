AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 26.7% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 37.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 8.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AER shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

AerCap Stock Performance

NYSE:AER opened at $77.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $80.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.06.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

