AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the January 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNCM opened at $24.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.64. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $24.80.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4297 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.