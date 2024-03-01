AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of AMC Networks worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AMC Networks by 78.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AMC Networks by 2,007.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in AMC Networks by 206.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in AMC Networks by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AMC Networks

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at $140,086.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at $140,086.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $954,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMC Networks Trading Up 0.9 %

AMC Networks stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.69 million, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $23.33.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.97 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMCX

AMC Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.