AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of AMC Networks worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AMC Networks by 78.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AMC Networks by 2,007.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in AMC Networks by 206.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in AMC Networks by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at AMC Networks
In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at $140,086.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at $140,086.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $954,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AMC Networks Trading Up 0.9 %
AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.97 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMCX
AMC Networks Company Profile
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AMC Networks
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.