American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $552,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

American Assets Trust stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.28.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.14%.

Separately, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

