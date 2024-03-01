American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.55. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.81.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,634 shares of company stock worth $2,980,937 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.0% during the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

