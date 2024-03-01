Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,830 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.66% of Apartment Income REIT worth $29,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after buying an additional 119,016 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 77.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,101,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,757,000 after buying an additional 5,292,636 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 2.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,131,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,334,000 after buying an additional 213,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after buying an additional 1,041,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,758,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,780,000 after purchasing an additional 411,299 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,003.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $630,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AIRC stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $38.71. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

AIRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

