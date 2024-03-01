Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AIRC. TheStreet raised Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $28,003.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $630,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

