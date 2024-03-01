Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Sigma Planning Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 795,811 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 28,124 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.1% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $136,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $180.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.90 and a 1-year high of $199.62.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

