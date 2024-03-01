Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 971,477 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 509,862 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Archrock worth $12,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,028 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 267,886 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the first quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Archrock by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 26,498 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AROC opened at $18.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $19.42.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Archrock had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 98.51%.

AROC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Archrock from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archrock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

