Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $92.00

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 92 ($1.17) and traded as high as GBX 99.99 ($1.27). Arcontech Group shares last traded at GBX 98.50 ($1.25), with a volume of 1,516 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 94.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 92. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1,094.44 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Arcontech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Excelerator Desktop that provides a graphical user interface, which integrates various internal and external real-time data sources into a single-screen format; CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; and CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System that offers the ability to contribute data to various destinations, including Refinitiv, Bloomberg, ICE, and Six.

