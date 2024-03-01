Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,778,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,294 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.24% of Arko worth $27,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Arko alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKO. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 163,790 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter worth $1,709,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARKO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Arko from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Arko from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Arko Price Performance

ARKO stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. Arko Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $9.10.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Arko had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arko Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arko Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Arko’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Arko Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.