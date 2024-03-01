Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 63.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,638 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.71% of Assured Guaranty worth $24,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth $832,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,851,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after acquiring an additional 19,863 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 20,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $1,407,250.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,330,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,405,968.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,630,389.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 20,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $1,407,250.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,330,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,405,968.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,984 shares of company stock worth $2,634,801. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Assured Guaranty Stock Down 3.6 %

AGO stock opened at $91.60 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.22 and a 200-day moving average of $69.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $4.57. The company had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.15 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 53.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

