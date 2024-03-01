AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Lowered to $185.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $188.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.34.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB opened at $177.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,271,756,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,348,000 after acquiring an additional 759,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 255.8% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 767,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,019,000 after acquiring an additional 552,042 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

