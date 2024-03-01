Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $800.20

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 800.20 ($10.15) and traded as high as GBX 991 ($12.57). Avon Protection shares last traded at GBX 987 ($12.52), with a volume of 16,282 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,130 ($14.33) price objective on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Avon Protection Stock Down 2.0 %

Avon Protection Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. The stock has a market cap of £290.18 million, a PE ratio of -2,295.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 919.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 800.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5,348.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avon Protection news, insider Rich Cashin purchased 1,490 shares of Avon Protection stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 792 ($10.05) per share, with a total value of £11,800.80 ($14,968.04). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,210. 4.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Avon Protection

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

Further Reading

