B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $405.59

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 405.59 ($5.14) and traded as high as GBX 505 ($6.41). B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at GBX 502.50 ($6.37), with a volume of 24,675 shares changing hands.
B.P. Marsh & Partners Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 449.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 405.59. The company has a market capitalization of £187.90 million, a P/E ratio of 738.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 21.03, a current ratio of 44.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
B.P. Marsh & Partners Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s payout ratio is presently 735.29%.
Insider Buying and Selling at B.P. Marsh & Partners
B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile
B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than B.P. Marsh & Partners
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.