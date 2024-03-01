B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $405.59

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 405.59 ($5.14) and traded as high as GBX 505 ($6.41). B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at GBX 502.50 ($6.37), with a volume of 24,675 shares changing hands.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 449.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 405.59. The company has a market capitalization of £187.90 million, a P/E ratio of 738.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 21.03, a current ratio of 44.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s payout ratio is presently 735.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at B.P. Marsh & Partners

B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile

In related news, insider Nicholas Hugh Carter acquired 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 424 ($5.38) per share, for a total transaction of £2,009.76 ($2,549.16). In related news, insider Nicholas Hugh Carter acquired 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 424 ($5.38) per share, for a total transaction of £2,009.76 ($2,549.16). Also, insider Daniel Topping acquired 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.15) per share, for a total transaction of £20,083.85 ($25,474.19). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,160 shares of company stock worth $3,785,928 and have sold 942,939 shares worth $399,329,730. Company insiders own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

