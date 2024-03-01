BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,043 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,141 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BANF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BancFirst by 19.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in BancFirst by 3.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in BancFirst by 0.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in BancFirst by 16.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BancFirst by 5.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $354,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,143.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,510. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

BancFirst Price Performance

Shares of BANF stock opened at $87.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.47. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $68.44 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.11.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $150.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.84 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.13%.

About BancFirst

(Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

See Also

