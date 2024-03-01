Barrington Research Increases LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Price Target to $69.00

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.43% from the stock’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

LMAT stock opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $74.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.01 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 10.72%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $1,360,582.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,312,857 shares in the company, valued at $126,536,406.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,504,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $1,360,582.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares in the company, valued at $126,536,406.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth $380,000. West Tower Group LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Featured Stories

