Barrington Research Lowers OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Price Target to $1.50

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barrington Research from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s current price.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPK

OPKO Health Stock Up 1.5 %

OPKO Health stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a market cap of $773.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.44. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.24.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OPKO Health will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at OPKO Health

In related news, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni bought 550,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $511,779.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,327,814 shares in the company, valued at $18,904,867.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,868,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,779,542.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni acquired 550,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $511,779.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,327,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,904,867.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,393,015 shares of company stock worth $7,041,069 in the last 90 days. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 22.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.