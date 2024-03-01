Belvoir Group (LON:BLV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $244.30

Shares of Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 244.30 ($3.10) and traded as high as GBX 281.35 ($3.57). Belvoir Group shares last traded at GBX 277.50 ($3.52), with a volume of 37,389 shares trading hands.

Belvoir Group Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,357.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 264.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 244.53.

Insider Activity at Belvoir Group

In other Belvoir Group news, insider Michelle Brook bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.12) per share, for a total transaction of £24,600 ($31,202.44). 20.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Belvoir Group

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. It operates thorough two segments, Property Franchise and Financial Services. The company engages in selling, supporting, and training residential property franchises, as well as residential letting and sale activities.

