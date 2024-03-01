Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 62.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,008 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 18,275 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,391,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,073,000 after purchasing an additional 778,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,152,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $803,778,000 after acquiring an additional 123,256 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,478,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $311,139,000 after acquiring an additional 66,770 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,309 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $348,308,000 after acquiring an additional 39,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Up 1.5 %

Best Buy stock opened at $80.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.55. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $16,048,344.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Best Buy

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.