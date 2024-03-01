BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Short Interest Up 79.4% in February

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a growth of 79.4% from the January 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEST. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BEST by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 103,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BEST by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,371,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,984 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in BEST by 291.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 92,560 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in BEST by 155.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 39,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in BEST in the first quarter valued at $74,000.

BEST Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:BEST opened at $2.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.28, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53. BEST has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

