Billington (LON:BILN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $381.11

Shares of Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 381.11 ($4.83) and traded as high as GBX 408 ($5.18). Billington shares last traded at GBX 397 ($5.04), with a volume of 18,927 shares changing hands.

Billington Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 425.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 381.11. The stock has a market cap of £51.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 708.93 and a beta of 0.72.

About Billington

(Get Free Report)

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelwork. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; and site hoarding solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Billington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.