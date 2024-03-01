Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 49,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 28,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $3,694,498.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 982,221 shares in the company, valued at $125,773,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $127.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.74.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

