Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.22

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.22 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.92 ($0.04). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,237,641 shares traded.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 27.66 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The company has a market capitalization of £19.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.22.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.