Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 2,974.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 6.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brighthouse Financial

In other news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $468,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,698. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,350,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $468,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

BHF stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.86. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $59.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.91). Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a positive return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

