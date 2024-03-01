BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,396 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of BrightSpire Capital worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 49.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 16,833 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 132.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 30,303.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares in the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $899.50 million, a PE ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -615.38%.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

