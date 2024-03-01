Bryan Langley Sells 5,865 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $702,978.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of FND stock opened at $121.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.90 and its 200-day moving average is $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.83. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $124.11.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FND. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.76.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

