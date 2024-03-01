Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,172,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438,416 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 3.06% of Bumble worth $62,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Bumble by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bumble during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bumble during the first quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bumble during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Bumble in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

BMBL stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $24.62.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMBL. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bumble from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bumble from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bumble from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

