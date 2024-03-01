Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,084 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.06% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $25,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.02. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $61.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of -0.06.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $523.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.39 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $252,144.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,469.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $252,144.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,228 shares of company stock worth $520,122 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

