Capital (LON:CAPD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $82.91

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.91 ($1.05) and traded as high as GBX 89.38 ($1.13). Capital shares last traded at GBX 87.60 ($1.11), with a volume of 112,243 shares trading hands.

Capital Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 87.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 82.94. The company has a market capitalization of £172.51 million, a P/E ratio of 742.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.73, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

About Capital

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

