Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 933,900 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the January 31st total of 1,491,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Capstone Copper Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CSCCF opened at C$5.23 on Friday. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$3.14 and a twelve month high of C$5.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.38.
About Capstone Copper
