Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 933,900 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the January 31st total of 1,491,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSCCF opened at C$5.23 on Friday. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$3.14 and a twelve month high of C$5.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.38.

About Capstone Copper

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.