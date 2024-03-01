C&C Group (LON:CCR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $142.80

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 142.80 ($1.81) and traded as high as GBX 145.60 ($1.85). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 143.40 ($1.82), with a volume of 2,371,326 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 151.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 142.80. The firm has a market cap of £573.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2,390.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.55.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

