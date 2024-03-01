Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 356,743 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.00% of Celestica worth $29,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.98. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 2.17.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

