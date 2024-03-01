Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,014,900 shares, a growth of 80.3% from the January 31st total of 562,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 230.7 days.

Ceres Power Trading Up 3.2 %

CPWHF stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. Ceres Power has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

