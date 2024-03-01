Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 129,890 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,890 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Aehr Test Systems worth $9,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,678.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $84,706.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,789.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri bought 3,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 9,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,678.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,060 shares of company stock valued at $159,860 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

AEHR opened at $16.27 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.39 million, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.74.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 25.76%. On average, analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

