Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 19,518 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,518 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Arcellx worth $9,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,059,000 after acquiring an additional 449,846 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Arcellx by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Arcellx by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Arcellx by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,016,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,998,000 after purchasing an additional 174,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its position in Arcellx by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,240,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Arcellx stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arcellx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $70.05.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $470,568.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $470,568.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,453.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $191,252.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,331.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,037. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ACLX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Arcellx from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Arcellx from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Arcellx to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

