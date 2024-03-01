Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029,559 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.16% of Brookline Bancorp worth $9,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 1,699.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 235,366 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 122,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $9.77 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $868.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $160.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.79%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRKL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookline Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

