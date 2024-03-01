Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,057,607 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,388 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Rocket Lab USA worth $9,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,900 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 31,150 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 526,100 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,410 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 188.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261,395 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 170,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Shares of RKLB stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.25. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.90 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 74.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RKLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

