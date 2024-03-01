Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,030,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,075 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Luminar Technologies worth $9,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 60.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.55. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

