Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 15,663 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 667,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.27% of Green Dot worth $9,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 10.9% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 611,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 59,993 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 360.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 777,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 609,084 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Green Dot from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

GDOT opened at $8.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $430.63 million, a P/E ratio of 63.15 and a beta of 1.04. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $21.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

