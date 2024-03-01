Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 22,495 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,854 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,495 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $9,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NTB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Performance

NTB opened at $29.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.31. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.99.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 29.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.60%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.