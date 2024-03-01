Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.84% of A10 Networks worth $9,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 44.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 17.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 1.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.80 million, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.95 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 15.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $123,590.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,560.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,252 shares in the company, valued at $442,878.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $123,590.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,560.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,951 shares of company stock worth $1,428,664 over the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their target price on A10 Networks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

