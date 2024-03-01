Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 638.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,044 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.80 and its 200-day moving average is $90.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2968 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

