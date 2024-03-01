Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,644 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Clearwater Analytics worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.77.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

NYSE:CWAN opened at $17.22 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Souvik Das sold 30,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $601,054.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 23,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Souvik Das sold 30,588 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $601,054.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $196,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,586.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,588 shares of company stock worth $4,161,354. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.